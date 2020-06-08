Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of TRUX opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. Truxton has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truxton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

