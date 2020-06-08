UBS Group Boosts DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $7.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 65,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,447. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other DCP Midstream news, CFO Sean O’brien bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,150 shares of company stock valued at $649,748. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after buying an additional 3,480,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after buying an additional 2,102,276 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,126,000 after buying an additional 1,202,525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 7.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after buying an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

