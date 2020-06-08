UBS Group Boosts Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,040.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $670.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mercadolibre from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $759.90.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded down $22.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $844.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,041. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $877.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $723.89 and its 200-day moving average is $628.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,524,000 after purchasing an additional 158,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,338,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,337,000 after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,706,000 after purchasing an additional 254,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.