Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $6,483,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,199. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.