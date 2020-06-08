Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $18.52. 191,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,589. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $540.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. Analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne Keenan acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $73,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $94,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Natalye Paquin acquired 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $45,886.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,770 shares of company stock worth $135,855. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 45.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

