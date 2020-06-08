ValuEngine Lowers E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Sell

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Compass Point cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

