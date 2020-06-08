ValuEngine Lowers vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Hold

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VTVT. Northland Securities initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of VTVT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -1.84. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 181,995 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

