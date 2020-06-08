Veles (VLS) Achieves Market Cap of $76,692.46

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $76,692.46 and $17,126.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,720.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $244.50 or 0.02515194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.02614839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00475159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00699928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00540236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,317,461 coins and its circulating supply is 1,208,249 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

