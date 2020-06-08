Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Sells $93,375.75 in Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 597,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,939. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 311,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.