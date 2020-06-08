Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.60. 7,621,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,954,902. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

