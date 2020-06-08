Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $186,636,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,445,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394,229. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

