Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,205.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,205.50 ($15.34).

A number of research firms recently commented on WEIR. HSBC lowered shares of Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.30) to GBX 985 ($12.54) in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 950 ($12.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.45) to GBX 1,190 ($15.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.18) to GBX 1,420 ($18.07) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of LON:WEIR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,106 ($14.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 941.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,186.29. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 608.60 ($7.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,640 ($20.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £47,326.72 ($60,235.10). Also, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £71,150.40 ($90,556.70).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

