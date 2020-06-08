XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Receives $82.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.47.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,952. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 84,266 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.