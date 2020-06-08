Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Issues Earnings Results

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON XTR traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 1,525,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Xtract Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.09 ($0.03). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

