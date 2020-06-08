YEE (YEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,423.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and Huobi. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $55,423.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YEE has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.09 or 0.05727423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00056073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, OKEx, ABCC, Huobi, CoinTiger and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

