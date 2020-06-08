Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Yelp reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 462.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $78,495.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,937 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,509. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.