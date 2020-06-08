Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVRR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,270 shares during the last quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 569.0% in the first quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,226 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $2,766,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

FVRR stock traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 759,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.96. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

