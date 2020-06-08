Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $302,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,948. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 385,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,561. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.31 million, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.02.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

