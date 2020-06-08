Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.60). BIOLINERX LTD/S posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,750%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BIOLINERX LTD/S.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.33).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BIOLINERX LTD/S from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 628,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,527. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.