Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,900 in the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $595.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.35. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

