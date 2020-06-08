Zel Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.47 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Zel has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00540236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00094746 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00067494 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001012 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 105,063,050 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.