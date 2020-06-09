-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.02. Party City Holdco posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE PRTY traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 644,492 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 80,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

