-$0.08 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 106.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTGM shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.04.

HTGM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 2,979,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,264. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

