$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.69. Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 1,567.56%.

KIN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 389,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,915. The company has a market cap of $184.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

