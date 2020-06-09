$0.45 EPS Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.57. Westrock reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth about $72,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $106,859,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth about $60,640,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth about $52,588,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westrock by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 1,079,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,920. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

