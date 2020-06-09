$0.54 EPS Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.71. 287,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,535. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CFO Ram Shankar bought 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $36,761.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

