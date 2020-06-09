-$0.64 EPS Expected for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.82). VF posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 313.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE VFC traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. 2,466,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. VF has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 575,617 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in VF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 804,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

