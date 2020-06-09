$158.38 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce sales of $158.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.40 million and the highest is $241.91 million. Quidel posted sales of $108.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $875.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.20 million to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quidel.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Bujarski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $3,788,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,874.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $2,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $5,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.80. The stock had a trading volume of 682,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.12. Quidel has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

