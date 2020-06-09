$261.42 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $261.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.80 million and the highest is $265.03 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $264.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.75 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNIT. Cowen raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 418.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 99,093 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $155,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,134. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

