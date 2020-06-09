$29.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce sales of $29.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.38 million to $33.11 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $48.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $185.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.26 million to $203.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $275.75 million to $318.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $479,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 230,499 shares worth $11,482,653. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.14. 578,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,426. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 2.54.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

