$298.17 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post $298.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.10 million and the highest is $300.41 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $247.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In related news, Director Eric P. Edelstein acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,707.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 2,192,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,107. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

