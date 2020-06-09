$326.10 Million in Sales Expected for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report sales of $326.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.40 million to $328.10 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $313.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGM. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.39. 599,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,967. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -251.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

