$352.43 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce sales of $352.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $404.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $744.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht acquired 11,787 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,616,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 1,340.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. 1,124,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,878. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

