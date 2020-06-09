$62.24 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report sales of $62.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $59.98 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $96.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $268.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.81 million to $270.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $280.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 165,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,713. The stock has a market cap of $451.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

