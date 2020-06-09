$669.77 Million in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report sales of $669.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $653.14 million to $686.40 million. Worthington Industries posted sales of $938.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOR. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE:WOR traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

