$85.72 Million in Sales Expected for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to announce $85.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.97 million. On Deck Capital reported sales of $110.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year sales of $341.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.18 million to $362.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.45 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $373.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.49 million.

ONDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

NYSE ONDK traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $1.39. 6,911,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 482,102 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,829,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 989,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 204,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

