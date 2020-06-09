Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 287,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 266.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

