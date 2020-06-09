Adrian Vazquez Sells 33,385 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) insider Adrian Vazquez sold 33,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $562,537.25.

Adrian Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Adrian Vazquez sold 2,683 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $48,294.00.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,919. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $165.11 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

