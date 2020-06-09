Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) CAO Andrew E. Page Sells 720 Shares

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AAP traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.35. 920,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,918. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.5% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 498.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $4,457,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 85.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 44,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Hill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 35.3% during the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

