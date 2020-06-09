Agora Price Tops $0.0006 (VOTE)

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Agora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Agora has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Agora has a total market cap of $22,263.06 and $162.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.01952036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00124390 BTC.

Agora’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,567,245 tokens. Agora’s official message board is medium.com/agorablockchain . The official website for Agora is www.agora.vote . Agora’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Agora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agora using one of the exchanges listed above.

