Agrello Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Agrello token can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $141,877.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Agrello

Agrello is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

Buying and Selling Agrello

