AllSafe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $280.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $394,589.88 and $280.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

