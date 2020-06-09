Almitas Capital LLC Acquires 111,056 Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,056 shares during the quarter. Great Ajax makes up about 8.8% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned 2.73% of Great Ajax worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 27,777.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Great Ajax by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AJX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 211,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,728. The company has a market cap of $226.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Great Ajax Corp has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

