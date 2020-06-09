Almitas Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 268,595 Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 268,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Tremont Mortgage Trust makes up about 1.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ TRMT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 165,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,329. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.59. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

