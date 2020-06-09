Almitas Capital LLC Buys 82,349 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 110,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 128,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $873,457.41. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,366,181 shares of company stock worth $11,701,196.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 201,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,818. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

