Almitas Capital LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE)

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,286 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. accounts for about 1.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. in the first quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 114,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

