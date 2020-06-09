Almitas Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,768 shares during the period. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT accounts for 5.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 404,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 970,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 457,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HFRO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 248,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.91. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

