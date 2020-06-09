Almitas Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 150.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises about 2.9% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 1.76% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1,354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $55.02.

