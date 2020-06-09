Almitas Capital LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 1,156.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 445,424 shares during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit comprises approximately 1.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 29.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE:ANH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 2,116,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.74. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 65.24, a quick ratio of 65.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($182.71) million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

