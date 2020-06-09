Almitas Capital LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. Hunt Companies Finance Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 393,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 209,742 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCFT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,947. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hunt Companies Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 80,400 shares of company stock worth $114,079. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

